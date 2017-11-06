Monday, November 6, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

Pasay police identifies suspect in Grab driver slay

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Pasay police identifies suspect in Grab driver slay

/ 02:30 PM November 06, 2017

Narc Delemios, also known as Miko or Nikolo, was tagged by his live-in partner as the suspect in the killing of Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr. last October 26, 2017.  (Photo from the Facebook of Abigail Balbuena)

The Pasay City Police has identified on Monday the suspect in the killing of Gerardo Maquidato Jr., a driver-partner of Grab, a Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS).

Supt. Gene Licud, assistant chief of police for operations, said 25-year-old Narc Delemios, also known as Nikolo or Miko, is anticipated to surrender to authorities Monday afternoon.

Police were able to identify the suspect after his live-in partner, Giselle, coordinated with the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giselle allegedly told investigators that Delemios used her phone to book a ride with Grab at 7:15 p.m. last October 26 along F.B. Harrison Street. The suspect was supposed to be dropped off at a mall in Taguig City.

However, half an hour later, Maquidato was already found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of the head on Bonanza Street in Barangay 189.

A witness said a man got off Maquidato’s Toyota Innova, dumped the driver’s body  and sped off.

It was learned that Delemios and a certain Jeric Lim have a standing warrant of arrest for a 2014 murder case issued by Judge Rolando How of the Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 257 last February 3, 2015.              /kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Crime, Gerardo Maquidato Jr., Grab, Murder, TNVS
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved