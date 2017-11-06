Pasay police identifies suspect in Grab driver slay

The Pasay City Police has identified on Monday the suspect in the killing of Gerardo Maquidato Jr., a driver-partner of Grab, a Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS).

Supt. Gene Licud, assistant chief of police for operations, said 25-year-old Narc Delemios, also known as Nikolo or Miko, is anticipated to surrender to authorities Monday afternoon.

Police were able to identify the suspect after his live-in partner, Giselle, coordinated with the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giselle allegedly told investigators that Delemios used her phone to book a ride with Grab at 7:15 p.m. last October 26 along F.B. Harrison Street. The suspect was supposed to be dropped off at a mall in Taguig City.

However, half an hour later, Maquidato was already found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of the head on Bonanza Street in Barangay 189.

A witness said a man got off Maquidato’s Toyota Innova, dumped the driver’s body and sped off.

It was learned that Delemios and a certain Jeric Lim have a standing warrant of arrest for a 2014 murder case issued by Judge Rolando How of the Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 257 last February 3, 2015. /kga