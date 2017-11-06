Palace to Sereno: Resign, spare Supreme Court

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno should resign to spare the Supreme Court (SC) from further damage should she be impeached, Malacañang said Monday.

“I call on Chief Justice to consider resigning to spare the institution from any further damage,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Palace briefing.

Roque issued the statement after Sereno said there was a “resurgence of political forces threatening and harassing the independence of the judiciary.”

Asked if this was also the position of President Rodrigo Duterte, he said “It should be because he called for the impeachment and removal of the chief justice.”

Roque said the judiciary could not survive another impeachment after former chief Justice Renato Corona was ousted.

“I do not think the judiciary can survive another decision that would remove an incumbent chief justice,” he said.

A House panel earlier found sufficient ground to hear the impeachment complaint against Sereno for allegedly failing to disclose her real net worth and buying a luxury car using public funds among others. /cbb