Monday, November 6, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

P10M ‘shabu’ seized near Malacañang

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

P10M ‘shabu’ seized near Malacañang

/ 12:09 PM November 06, 2017
P10M SHABU

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Diane Uy (seated, right), of 867 Gen. Solano St., San Miguel Manila, for allegedly yielding two kilos of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P10 million in her house just a few meters away from Malacanañang Palace-Solano Gate in Manila. (INQUIRER / Marianne Bermudez)

Two kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P10 million were confiscated Monday morning in a residential area located just a stone’s throw away from the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a certain Diane Uy inside a condominium unit along Gen. Solano Street in San Miguel, Manila – few meters away from the Gate 1 of the Malacañang Palace.

In an interview aired live over DZMM radio, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said he had already informed Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Bong Go about the raid. /kga

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Crime, Malacañang, PDEA, shabu
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved