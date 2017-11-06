P10M ‘shabu’ seized near Malacañang

Two kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P10 million were confiscated Monday morning in a residential area located just a stone’s throw away from the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a certain Diane Uy inside a condominium unit along Gen. Solano Street in San Miguel, Manila – few meters away from the Gate 1 of the Malacañang Palace.

In an interview aired live over DZMM radio, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said he had already informed Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Bong Go about the raid. /kga