Monday, November 6, 2017
Ventura chokes, refuses to tell all in Senate hazing probe

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 11:17 AM November 06, 2017
Mark Anthony Ventura

Aegis Juris member Mark Anthony Ventura at the Senate inquiry. (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/LYN RILLON)

Marc Anthony Ventura,  a former official of the Aegis Fraternity, clammed up at a Senate hearing on Monday, as he refused to name the frat men present when  University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III died of hazing last September 17.

Ventura apologized several times while being questioned by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian at the resumption of the inquiry on Castillo’s death presided by the Senate  committee on  public order and dangerous drugs.

“I’m sorry po your honor  although I’m very willing  po to tell the truth and nothing but the truth po but in-advisan  po kasi  ako  na hindi po ako magbanggit ng  iba pong  details  po specifically po yung  mga names po  at doon po  sa proper  court  po I will comply po,” he said when  Gatchalian asked  who were  present  during the  hazing.

READ: Ventura names 23 of 24 frat members at Atio’s tortuous hours

Ventura said he was present when the hazing started at 8 p.m. last September   16.

Asked how many frat members hit Castillo with a paddle, Ventura apologized again saying he could not answer the question.

But when Gatchalian pressed further and asked Ventura to at least say how many people had hit Castillo, Ventura said: “Apat po.”

“Kasama ka sa pumalo?”  the senator followed-up.

“Hindi po your honor,” Ventura replied.

When Gatchalian asked again what happened after Castillo collapsed after he was paddled, the frat man said: “Sorry po, hind ko po pwedeng i-discuss po. Pasensya na po your honor.”

The senator went on and asked why Castillo was not immediately brought  to the hospital.

Ventura, still under Gatchalian’s questioning, admitted that it took about 30 to 40 minutes before Castillo was brought to the Chinese General Hospital.

“Anong dahilan bakit hindi dinala kaagad sa hospital? Yung tao nag-collapsed na, hindi na sya conscious, bakit may 30 minutes?  Bakit hindi instant dinala sa hospital? May pumigil ba?” Gatchalian asked.

“Yung ano po, yung first po ng nara-rattle na po kami, then  may takot  din po,” said Ventura but refused again to say who were the people involved while helping Castillo after he collapsed.

“Pero may pumigil sa pagdadala sa hospital? Yun lang ang gusto kong  malaman  dahil 30 minutes matagal yun e. Instinct ng isang tao dapat dalhin agad sa hospital pag may bumagsak,” the senator said.

“Meron po,” Ventura said.

“May pumigil?”  Gatchalian pressed on.

“Meron po,” Ventura said, but he did not elaborate.      /kga

