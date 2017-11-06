MRT, LRT trains break down Monday

Trains of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) and Light Rail Transit 1 (LRT 1) suffered technical glitches during the morning rush hour on Monday.

Two MRT trains stopped and offloaded their passengers at 8:12 a.m. and 9:47 a.m. at the Cubao and the Magallanes stations, respectively, an MRT service report said.

The train which stopped at the Cubao station was southbound while the other was northbound. Both break downs were due to technical problems, according to the MRT management.

Meanwhile, Radyo Inquirer reported that an LRT train experienced a technical problem at the Doroteo Jose station at about 8:30 a.m.

The MRT has resumed its operations with 15 available running trains as of 10 a.m. /cbb