Lacson chides bashers of Senate probe on Atio’s death

Senator Panfilo Lacson has called out some quarters for bashing and cursing him and his colleagues, who were participating in the Senate inquiry into the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

“If some quarters perceived this committee as taking sides in its proceedings, it’s only because we’re siding with the truth. Nothing less, nothing more,” Lacson said at the opening of the third hearing of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, which he chairs, on Monday.

“And bashing and cursing some members of this committee, this chairman included, through social media will not help your case any at least as far as this forum is concerned.”

“This is the third hearing and of course you’re free to express whatever opinion you have in this committee’s proceeding pero sinasabi ko lang it will not help your case any as far as this forum is concerned if you keep on basing some of us…” Lacson added.

Atio’s parents, Horatio and Carmina, have been consistently present in the hearing.

Also in attendance were John Paul Solano, one of the time prime suspects, and other members of the fraternity, who are being blamed for Atio’s death last September 17. /kga