MMDA tears down Pasay barangay outpost built on sidewalk

A barangay outpost was not spared from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) campaign to rid metro streets of obstructions.

After issuing three warnings to officials of Barangay 79 Zone 10 in Pasay City, the MMDA on Monday demolished the barangay’s outpost built at the corner of Cuneta Avenue and Taft Avenue Extension.

Bong Nebrija, MMDA operations supervisor, said the outpost prevented pedestrians from using the sidewalk.

Asked why they failed to act on the MMDA’s warning to remove the outpost, barangay chair Dexter Mangorangca said they were cautious that the Commission on Audit may question them if they demolish the structure that was built last year.

After the outpost was removed, MMDA chair Danilo Lim made Mangorangca sign a document accepting the responsibility of ensuring the stretch of Taft Avenue Extension was cleared of obstructions and street vendors.

Should he fail to maintain the area that has been cleared by the MMDA, Mangorangca may face administrative charges.

Apart from the outpost, Lim also led a clearing operation against sidewalk vendors. The MMDA confiscated certain goods, such as bags.

Nebrija said they were looking into the legalities if these could be donated to charitable institutions. /cbb