High-ranking prince killed in Saudi helicopter crash – reports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A high-ranking prince and seven other people were killed as a helicopter carrying government officials has crashed south of the kingdom, Saudi officials reported early Monday.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said that the crash happened in Saudi Arabia’s Asir province.

The Saudi-owned satellite news channel Al-Arabiya said the crash killed Prince Mansour bin Murquin, the deputy governor of Asir province.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven other alleged fatalities remain unidentified as of posting.

Prince Mansour is the son of Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, a former director-general of the Saudi Intelligence Agency and a one-time crown prince of the kingdom. Prince Muqrin was removed as crown prince in April 2015 by King Salman. The current crown prince of Saudi Arabia is King Salman’s 32-year-old son, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Authorities have yet to determine and disclose the cause of helicopter crash, but said a search of the wreckage was underway. /kga