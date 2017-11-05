P6-M worth of ‘shabu’ from Metro Manila seized in Naga; 4 nabbed

NAGA CITY — Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Camarines Sur confiscated around a kilo of suspected crystal meth, or “shabu,” worth P6 million transported by suspects from Metro Manila in a buy-bust operation in this city on Saturday night.

In a statement, PDEA Camarines Sur said a poseur buyer from the agency ordered a kilo of shabu from the suspects who then transported the illegal drugs in a taxi with a Parañaque-Manila route.

The transaction was then carried out at the Almeda Highway at around 8 p.m. after the parties agreed on the location.

Arrested in the operation were Olivia Encinas, 60, of San Pedro town in Laguna; Rodigundo Celis, 34, of Tipas, Taguig; Joel Saut, 35, of Amadeo town in Cavite; Alvin Andaya, 37, also from Amadeo, Cavite.

According to PDEA, the seized drugs has an estimated street value of P6 million.

The agency also said Encinas was the one who led the transaction.

The operation was set after an informant tipped the agency of drug peddlers transporting shabu from Manila to Bicol in private vehicles, the PDEA statement said.

PDEA also said the suspects had been delivering drugs to some areas in Naga and as far as the Visayas.

According to investigations, the suspects frequently meet up with their buyers in Ragay town in Camarines Sur province.

The operation is the sixth by PDEA Camarines Sur since the war on drugs was turned over by President Rodrigo Duterte to the agency. It is also the largest seizure this year when in terms of volume. /atm