Sunday, November 5, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

LOOK: Thousands march on Edsa to call for end to drug killings

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

LOOK: Thousands march on Edsa to call for end to drug killings

/ 07:03 PM November 05, 2017
People Power Monument - 5 November 2017

The crowd swelled to thousands early afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at the People Power Monument outside Camp Aguinaldo on Edsa in Quezon City. (Photo by PATHRICIA ANN V. ROXAS)

Thousands of Filipinos marched towards the People Power Monument on Sunday afternoon as part of call of the Catholic Church for people to “start healing” the nation in the midst of killings linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Before the procession, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas celebrated a Mass at the historic Edsa Shrine.

The campaign is part of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ call to stop the spate of killings in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who attended the Mass were Vice President Leni Robredo, Senate Minority Franklin Drilon, Sen. Bam Aquino, former Presidential spokesperson Edwin Lacierda, former Commission on Human Rights chief Rosetta “Etta” Rosales, former Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad, and former Bayan Muna Reps. Neri Colmenares and Teddy Casiño. /atm

Leni Robredo - Edsa Shrine - 5 November 2017

Vice President Leni Robredo joined the crowd at the Edsa Shrine in Quezon City on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by GRIG MONTEGRANDE / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Rosetta Rosales and Franklin Drilon - Edsa Shrine - 5 November 2017

Former CHR chief Rosetta “Etta” Rosales (front) and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon joined crowd at the Edsa Shrine on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by GRIG MONTEGRANDE / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Two of those who joined “Start the Healing” gathering on Edsa on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, dressed up as Freddy Krueger of the movie “Nightmare on Elm Street” and Jason Vorhees of the movie “Friday the 13th.”

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: CBCP, drug killings, extrajudicial killings, Heal Our Land Mass, Start the Healing, war on drugs
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved