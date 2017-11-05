LOOK: Thousands march on Edsa to call for end to drug killings

Thousands of Filipinos marched towards the People Power Monument on Sunday afternoon as part of call of the Catholic Church for people to “start healing” the nation in the midst of killings linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Before the procession, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas celebrated a Mass at the historic Edsa Shrine.

The campaign is part of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ call to stop the spate of killings in the country.

Among those who attended the Mass were Vice President Leni Robredo, Senate Minority Franklin Drilon, Sen. Bam Aquino, former Presidential spokesperson Edwin Lacierda, former Commission on Human Rights chief Rosetta “Etta” Rosales, former Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad, and former Bayan Muna Reps. Neri Colmenares and Teddy Casiño. /atm