Number of Filipinos who believe Duterte can fulfill promises falls further

Filipino adults expecting President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill most, if not all, of his promises continue to plummet, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey said on Sunday.

The third quarter survey conducted from September 23 to 27 among 1,500 adult respondents showed that 35 percent believed that “all or nearly all” and “most” of Duterte’s promises would be fulfilled. This is a 17-point decrease compared to March’s 52 percent.

SWS said that the 35 percent included 8 percent who believed Duterte can fulfill “all or nearly all” of his promises, and 27 percent said he can fulfill “most” of his promises.

Fifty-seven percent answered “a few,” and 6 percent said “none or almost none” of the President’s promises would be fulfilled, SWS added.

In June 2016, 63 percent believed “all or nearly all” and “most” of Duterte’s promises would be fulfilled, while in September of the same year, it decreased to 56 percent.

The respondents were asked: “Sa inyong palagay, ilan sa mga pangako ni Pang. Rody Duterte ang posibleng matutupad? [Lahat o halos lahat sa mga pangako, Karamihan sa mga pangako, Mga ilan sa mga pangako, Halos wala o Wala sa mga pangako.]”

(“In your opinion, how many of the promises of Pres. Rody Duterte can be fulfilled? [All or nearly all of the promises, Most of the promises, A few of the promises, Almost none or none of the promises]”)

The 17-point decline in the national proportion of those who said Duterte can fulfill “all or nearly all” of his promises was due to double-digit declines in all areas, SWS said.

It fell by 33 points in Mindanao from March’s 75 percent to 42 percent in September.

In Balance Luzon, meanwhile, it fell by 11 points at 34 percent in September from March’s 45 percent.

It fell by 13 points in Metro Manila from March’s 45 percent to 32 percent in September.

The respondent’s belief on Duterte’s promises also decreased by 18 points in the Visayas, from 49 percent in March to 31 percent in September.

The survey had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao, SWS said.