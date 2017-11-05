MRT train emits smoke; passengers offloaded between stations

A northbound train of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) offloaded its passengers in between stations in Quezon City Sunday morning after dark smoke started to emerge from under one of the coaches, radio reports said.

The MRT train had just left the Cubao station and was enroute to the GMA station when it stopped in front of Mega Q-Mart after passengers saw smoke coming from under the train.

Passengers immediately got off and walked along the rails, radio dzBB and dzMM reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was reported hurt and the MRT administration implemented provisional service between the Taft and Shaw Boulevard stations. /cbb

Refresh this page for updates.