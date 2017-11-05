Bar exams start Sunday; 7,227 troop to test sites

The four-Sunday 2017 Bar Examinations started Sunday with the highest number of examinees since 2014.

For 2017, a total of 7,270 petitions were filed to take the examination but 13 were denied.

Of the 7,257 candidates admitted to take the Bar, 30 withdrew leaving the total number of candidates to 7,227.

The 7,227 figure is higher compared to last year’s 6,831. In 2015, the number of examinees was 7,146, while there were 6,344 candidates the year before.

The examinations cover eight subjects with two subjects every Sunday. This Sunday, the exams cover Political Law and Public International Law and Labor and Social Legislation.

Next week, the exam will cover Civil Law and Taxation while Mercantile Law and Criminal Law will be taken on the third Sunday and Remedial Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics will be on the final Sunday. /cbb