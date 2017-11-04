LP expresses support for Church-led ‘heal our nation’ activity

The Liberal Party (LP) on Saturday expressed support for the Church’s series of activities against extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and called on the public to join the religious in praying for national healing.

“We fully support the ‘Heal Our Land Sunday’ of the Church. We also call our countrymen to unite in prayer for the healing of our country,” the Liberal Party said in a statement.

“We thank the Church for its firm position against the culture of violence and senseless killings in our nation. It is time we stand together, set aside our differences, and affirm the importance of life and human rights,” it added.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), along with other multi-sectoral groups, called on the public to join the “Lord Heal our Land Sunday,” a series of activities that aims to stop the rampant killings linked to the government’s bloody war on drugs.

“Lord Heal our Land Sunday” would start with a Mass at the Edsa Shrine at 3 p.m. on Sunday led by Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas. After which, the participants would carry the image of the Our Lady of Fatima, the same image brought by devotees during the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, in a short procession to the People Power Monument in White Plains Ave., Quezon City.

The activity will kick off the 33-day period of church activities for the “continued healing” of the nation, and will culminate on December 8, the feast of the Immaculate Concepcion. /jpv