4-vehicle mash-up causes heavy traffic on STAR Tollway

IBAAN, Batangas—Four vehicles figured in an accident on the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Expressway in Batangas, causing heavy traffic since Saturday noon.

A report from the Batangas police headquarters said the accident that involved two trucks, a car and a sports utility vehicle happened around noon on the southbound lane of STAR Tollway in Barangay (village) Sabang, Ibaan.

The police’s initial report said one of trucks lost its brake and hit the other three vehicles. At least two persons were reportedly injured and were brought to the Mary Mediatrix Hospital in Lipa City.

It took the Inquirer 55 minutes, driving from STAR Tollway’s Ibaan Exit to Balagtas Exit, a distance that normally takes only about five to eight minutes. /jpv