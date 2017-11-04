Duterte makes early morning visit to parents’ graves

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte made an early morning unannounced visit to the graves of his parents – Governor Vicente and Soledad Duterte – here on Saturday.

The President was not able to visit his dead parents on Nov. 1 and 2 because of his engagements in Manila.

But even the unannounced visit attracted the attention of residents living near the Roman Catholic Public Cemetery here and rushed outside their homes to greet Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte, who arrived at the cemetery around 12:30 a.m. and was accompanied by his youngest son – Sebastian – briefly interacted with the residents who tagged their children along.

He then entered the family maosuleum where he offered flowers and prayers for his late parents. At one point, the President was seen bowing his head for several minutes before his mother’s tomb.

The President and Sebastian also lighted candles at Vicente and Soledad’s tombs.

Duterte’s other children – Mayor Sara and Vice Mayor Paulo – had earlier made their separate visits to the tombs of the Duterte patriarch and matriarch.

Sara said she visited the tombs of her grandparents prior to All Saints Day to avoid the rush. — Allan Nawal INQ