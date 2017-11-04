Ex-barangay councilor active in anti-drugs drive shot dead

ILIGAN CITY – A former barangay councilor of Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, who was an active anti-illegal drugs crusader, was shot dead while heading home with his wife there on Friday, the police said Saturday.

Chief Inspector Malvin Loquente, the chief of the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station, said Joven Alsonado, 35, was driving his motorcycle – with his wife as backrider – when attacked. His wife was unharmed.

Loquente said Alsonado stopped by the roadside to check on his motorcycle when an unidentified armed man on a motorbike emerged and shot him several times.

The suspect fled without harming Alsonado’s wife.

Loquente said they were still trying to identify the suspect and the motive.

“He [Alsonado] was very active in helping our campaign against illegal drugs,” Loquente said. Divina Suson INQ