Sorsogon town police station attacked

GUBAT, Sorsogon — A group of suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels attacked the municipal police station of Gubat in Sorsogon province late Friday night.

Senior Inspector Nicolas Malipot, police chief, said the suspects, clad in green uniforms, fired several shots that hit the back and side portion of the police station at around 9:26 p.m.

Malipot said the armed men fired at the building from a distance of about 50 meters away in the attack that lasted for about two minutes, then withdrew on board motorcycles towards Barangay (village) Buenavista at the southwest portion of the town.

He said the police conducted hot pursuit operations, though witnesses, who requested not to be named, said nothing like that happened.

The attack in Gubat town was the second one after the daring attack last month on the outpost at the business district here that killed one cop. Juan Escandor Jr., @JuanEscandorINQ, Inquirer Southern Luzon