‘Former drug user’ shot dead in Caloocan

A man known to have used drugs in the past but still suspected of being a drug courier was shot dead at his Caloocan City home on Thursday night, police said.

Wilfredo Trujillo, 41, died on the spot after being shot four times in the head and arms inside his house at Phase 9, Bagong Silang.

Around 6:30 p.m., Trujillo was home alone when a masked man in a white jacket barged in and shot him. The shooter later fled on a motorcycle driven by another man.

Recovered from the scene were five bullet slugs and drug paraphernalia.

In an interview, Trujillo’s mother, Letty, said he was a former drug user and that she had urged him to go to Samar province to continue his rehabilitation.

She said she also suspected that he had served as a drug “runner.”

But she doubted whether the drug paraphernalia found at Trujillo’s house was indeed her son’s, saying they may have been planted there by the gunmen.