Friday, November 3, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

Bad day for MRT riders as 3 trains suffer breakdowns

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Bad day for MRT riders as 3 trains suffer breakdowns

/ 06:27 PM November 03, 2017

MRT-3 / FILE PHOTO

Technical glitches prompted the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) to unload its passengers from some of its trains three times on Friday afternoon.

A report at 1:14 p.m. said passengers in a southbound train were unloaded in Ortigas.

MRT operations were disrupted once more at 3:53 p.m. at the southbound of Santolan-Annapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 5:27 p.m., a northbound train broke down between Ortigas and Santolan-Annapolis stations.

The incidents were described as Category 3, which means the trains were removed without replacement.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: MRT, MRT breakdowns, Philippine news updates
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved