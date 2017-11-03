Bad day for MRT riders as 3 trains break down
Technical glitches prompted the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) to unload its passengers from some of its trains three times on Friday afternoon.
A report at 1:14 p.m. said passengers in a southbound train were unloaded in Ortigas.
MRT operations were disrupted once more at 3:53 p.m. at the southbound of Santolan-Annapolis.
ADVERTISEMENT
At 5:27 p.m., a northbound train broke down between Ortigas and Santolan-Annapolis stations.
The incidents were described as Category 3, which means the trains were removed without replacement.
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.