Palace downplays low MCC scorecard on anti-corruption

Malacañang on Friday downplayed the 2018 scorecard of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which showed that the Philippines scored low in controlling corruption and ensuring the rule of law.

Incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the indicators considered by the MCC were based its methodologies in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Philippines got a score of -0.01 on rule of law in the MCC scorecard and its percentile ranking in the income group was 47 percent. The country scored 0 on control of corruption or 50 percent in its income group.

“We have to understand that for this year’s scorecard, the ratings in the various indicators were based on their methodologies in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The findings, therefore, may not completely reflect the reform initiatives of the Duterte administration in the area of fighting corruption and good governance,” Roque said in a statement.

Roque cited that Duterte “has fired government officials from their posts, including those who were perceived to be close to him, due to reports of corruption.”

“He has moved towards restoring people’s faith and trust in the government by making government services accessible to the public through the implementation of the Freedom of information in the executive branch, cutting red tape and streamlining the delivery of frontline services, such as in applying for business permits and licensing systems, and establishing hotlines such as 8888 for public complaints and 911 for emergencies and government centers to receive public concerns,” he said.

The government, he said was “serious in its revenue-collection efforts,” running after big-time tax delinquents, such as Mighty Corporation, Sunvar Realty Development Corporation and Philippine Air Lines.

“We are hopeful that the MCC Board would take into account these initiatives and see our commitment to further reforms in the areas covered by the compact assistance,” he said.

The MCC, an independent American aid agency, deferred in December 2016 the selection of the Philippines to receive a multi-million dollar development grant, citing concerns on “rule of law and civil liberties.” /jpv