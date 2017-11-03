China disputes Trump’s claim of ‘flood’ of fentanyl into US

BEIJING – A Chinese official disputed on Friday President Donald Trump’s claim that the deadly opioid, fentanyl, flooding the United States is mostly produced in China.

Wei Xiaojun, deputy director-general of the Narcotics Control Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, said there is no sufficient evidence to show that the majority of fentanyl, as well as other new psychoactive substances, in the US originate in China, based on information exchanged between the two countries’ anti-drug agencies.

However, Wei also said at a news conference that China does not deny that some fentanyl produced illicitly inside the country is contributing to America’s opioid epidemic.

Last month, Trump said the US was stepping up measures to “hold back the flood of cheap and deadly fentanyl, a synthetic opioid manufactured in China and 50 times stronger than heroin.”

Trump said he would mention it to Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visits Beijing next week.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration’s representative in Beijing, Lance Ho, declined to comment on Wei’s assessment.

Wei also said that the US Justice Department’s public announcement last month of indictments against two Chinese men accused of making tons of fentanyl and other powerful narcotics sold in the US could impede efforts to bring them to justice.

“I have to admit regret regarding the US move to unilaterally use the method of calling a news conference to announce the matter of these two wanted individuals who’ve fled to China,” he said.

According to Wei, the release of information would “impact on the ongoing joint investigation into the case” even adding that China noted the US failure to mention their successful cooperation on this and other cases.

The US Justice Department said Xiaobing Yan, 40, and Jian Zhang, 38, worked separately but similarly and controlled one of the most prolific international drug-trafficking organizations. The lack of an extradition treaty significantly reduces the chances the two will be returned to the US for trial.

The Trump administration’s anti-drug efforts suffered another recent setback when its nominee as drug czar withdrew from consideration following reports that he played a key role in weakening the federal government’s authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Last week, Trump declared opioid abuse as a national public health emergency and announced new steps to combat the crisis.

Fentanyl can be lethal even in small amounts and is often laced with other dangerous drugs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated the drug and its analogues killed more than 20,000 Americans in 2016, and the number is rising.

The rare news conference on Friday, held in the Ministry of Public Security’s tightly guarded compound near Tiananmen Square, appeared aimed at emphasizing China’s progress on cooperation with the US on fighting opioids ahead of Trump’s visit.

China has noted Trump’s announcement of an opioid crisis and “China attaches great importance to this,” Wei said. /kga