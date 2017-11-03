Andanar confirms Abella will still have a place in government

Former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella will remain in the Duterte administration after he was replaced by Kabayan Partylist Rep. Harry Roque, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Friday.

Andanar said Abella won’t be eased out in the administration after serving almost a year and a half as Duterte’s official mouthpiece.

“Si Ernie will stay with the administration. Kung saan siya ilagay ni Presidente Duterte, nasa prerogative na iyon ni Presidente. But I’m sure that hindi naman masi-zero si Ernie (Wherever President Duterte places him, it is still the prerogative of the President. But I’m sure Ernie will be having something),” he said in a radio DWIZ interview.

“He will have a place under (this) administration,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte on October 27 announced the appointment of Roque during his birthday dinner in Davao City.

In a speech during the dinner, Duterte said he would not disclose his reasons for replacing Abella, citing it was his “personal decision.

The President also declined if Abella would be given another post in government.

Abella has not responded to the inquiries of INQUIRER.net on whether he has been offered a new post in government.

As for Roque, Duterte has him as “competent and able.”

“He will carry my word to the public and he’s very competent, able,” he said.

Roque will officially assume his post on November 6 but he already held his first Palace briefing on Thursday. /jpv