DOTr ‘must deliver’, hasten projects – Nograles

With President Rodrigo Duterte bringing home P300 billion worth of investments after his Japan visit, government agencies should deliver in the implementation of the administration’s infrastructure program “Build Build Build,” House Appropriations Chairman Davao City Representative Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

The Davao lawmaker particularly called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to step up its programs and avoid a project backlog at all costs.

“Unfortunately, the people view the DOTr as one of the most underperforming agencies under President Duterte’s watch, mostly due to the never-ending traffic jams and MRT woes. In the end, the Chief Executive’s alter-egos in the Cabinet, in this case Secretary Art Tugade, must deliver,” Nograles said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the one trillion yen (P456 billion) pledged by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Duterte administration also received investments for the Philippines worth up to P300 billion.

A big chunk of the financial package will be earmarked for the first phase of the Metro Manila Subway Project, which is aimed at easing the perennial traffic problem in the metropolis. The project’s completion will cost the government P356 billion.

Some projects of the DOTr for 2016 and 2017 “were not progressing” when Nograles’ committee deliberated the proposed national budget for 2018.

The Davao lawmaker said the best way to show appreciation for Japan’s generosity is to “focus on doing … work work work.”

“The Philippines has proven to be a magnet for investments under the Duterte administration. But all of these won’t mean a thing if the concerned agencies fail to follow through with the implementation of projects that the foreign assistance was meant to bankroll,” Nograles said in a statement. /kga