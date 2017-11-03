‘Chill, smile, stay away from social media’ – Leonen tells bar examinees

Chill.

This was the voluntary advise of Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen to the thousands of aspiring lawyers, who are set to begin taking the bar exams this weekend.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Leonen told bar-takers to amply rest before the examination – dubbed as one of the hardest government tests – and concentrate while answering the questions.

“For those taking the bar examinations: focus on being able to answer the questions one at a time. Do not be fixated to top or fail. #chill,” Leonen tweeted.

Leonen said that bar exams analyzes an aspiring lawyer’s ability to “comprehend the problem, spot the issues, identify the legal provision and its basic interpretation” thus, it is important for examinees to compose their thoughts and “write simply, logically, and clearly.”

The youngest SC associate justice also advised examinees to stay away from social media and study instead.

“Also, advise to bar examinees: you should be studying not reading twitter or Facebook. Smile. #chill,” he added.

A total of 7,227 aspiring lawyers are set to take the bar exams in all Sundays of November. /kga