DND echoes Duterte’s call for NPA to lay down arms

The Department of National Defense (DND) has expressed support to President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest appeal to New People’s Army (NPA) rebels to return to the fold and choose the path of peace.

In a statement, DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said: “The President’s latest call for the NPA fighters to lay down their arms, return to society, and live normal lives only shows that he is giving the NPA every chance at achieving a peaceful resolution to the longstanding armed conflict.”

According to the defense chief, several communist rebels have already turned themselves in and have started to live normal lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorenzana encouraged the NPA “to stop their illegal activities, return to the fold of the law, and be part of the real change that the President has spearheaded for the betterment of our country and the lives of our people.”

On Tuesday night, Duterte offered livelihood to members of the NPA after Tokyo promised to help in rebuilding Marawi City, and develop more infrastructure projects all over the country, which would mean more job opportunities for them.

“Buong pusong binibigyan ng Pangulo ang mga NPA ng pagkakataon na magbago at mabuhay nang marangal. His offer to accommodate members of the communist movement shows his sincerity,” Lorenzana said. /kga