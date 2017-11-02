Fil-Am, 8 others nabbed in drug raids in Mandaluyong, QC

Nine people were arrested by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Operatives in separate drug operations in Mandaluyong and Quezon City.

A condominium in Mandaluyong City which was being used as drug den was raided by authorities early Thursday.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino identified the owner of the unit as Dennis Ray Aguilar Thieke, 37 years old, a Filipino-American.

Methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, tablets of ecstasy, cocaine, dried marijuana leaves and assorted laboratory equipment were confiscated in the raid.

“Thieke’s condominium unit is being utilized as a drug den and at the same time, a clandestine laboratory used in the manufacture of capsulized ecstasy, a party drug,” Aquino said.

Seized from the operation were two self-sealing sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing more or less 12 grams worth P60,000; 36 tablets and nine capsules of ecstasy with an estimated street value of P112,500; 13 bottles of different sizes containing suspected liquid ecstasy, weighing more or less 660 ml. worth P132,000; five sachets containing suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 10 grams worth P30,000; one medium-sized transparent plastic bag and one small jar containing suspected dried marijuana leaves, weighing approximately 50 grams worth P3,000; one bottle of white powdery substance containing suspected dangerous drugs; one Booster M4 with two magazines containing pieces of live ammunition; and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also found laboratory apparatus, chemicals and several empty capsules utilized in the production of ecstasy in capsule form.

Arrested with Thieke were his companions in the unit — Dianh Carlo Lescano Malayo, 25, jobless; Belinda Morrison, 25, a college graduate; Ian Mitchelle Custorio, 31, a project manager; Ymmanuel Orfelia Parada, 26, a tattoo artist; and Pancrasio Masinsin Parada, 53, a carpenter.

Drug cases will be filed against Thieke and his companions.

The PDEA also arrested two persons identified as Engineer Felicisimo Aguilar Jr. y Ignacio, 54 years old; and Daniel Cajape y Valencia, 32, a barangay kagawad, for allegedly trying to bribe authorities with P1 million for the immediate release of Thieke.

A day earlier, a suspected pusher of ecstasy was arrested in a hotel in Cubao, Quezon City.

The suspect was identified as Taisir Nardo, alias TJ Howard, a high-value targeted drug personality.

Confiscated from the suspect‘s possession were seven plastic bottles of suspected liquid ecstasy, weighing more or less 500 ml, with an estimated street value of P100,000, and one suspected ecstasy tablet worth P2,500, Aquino said.