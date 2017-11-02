Maute straggler in Marawi shot at during escape bid

A lone straggler tried to sneak out of the main battle area in Marawi at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of Task Force Marawi, told the Inquirer by phone.

He said the suspect jumped off a canal near the Grand Mosque.

Brawner said he and a television news crew where in the area when a reporter “saw a person about 10 meters from their location.”

Brawner, who was about 10 meters away from the reporter, said he and three of his soldiers fired at the suspect “who managed to hide in a suspected tunnel.”

