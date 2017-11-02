I can never be as calm as Usec Abella, Roque admits

(This story has been updated to correct the designation of Ernesto Abella.)

Incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque admitted Thursday that former spokesperson Ernesto Abella’s act was “difficult to follow.”

“You know that we belong to the same church. He is one of our pastors. I think he did a brilliant job as spokesperson,” Roque said in his first Palace briefing.

Roque, who earlier said he would throw hollow blocks at stubborn critics of Duterte, admitted that he could never be as “calm” as Abella.

“I don’t think I can ever be as calm as [Undersecretary] Abella. And that’s why he’s a very difficult act to follow,” he said.

Roque will officially take his oath as presidential spokesperson on November 6.

Asked about Duterte’s plan for Abella, he said he was not privy on the matter.

“I have asked for his prayers and I will pray for him. But I’m sure there is something in store for Secretary Abella,” he said.

Duterte announced Roque’s appointment during the lawmaker’s birthday dinner in Davao City on Friday. The President said Roque will have the rank of a secretary.

Asked if he would be under the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), he said he believed his position would be under a new office.

“I believe it will be an independent office. I was given a Cabinet rank. But of course needless to say, I will be working very closely with Secretary Andanar and the PCOO,” he said.