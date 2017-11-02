Hapilon aide killed in Marawi City

An alleged right-hand man of Isnilon Hapilon, the touted emir of ISIS in Southeast Asia, and another fighter of the Maute terrorist group were killed in latest clashes in Marawi City, the military said on Thursday.

Authorities identified the alleged aide of Hapilon as Abu Talja. The bodies of the suspected terrorists were brought to the Philippine National Police‘s Scene of the Crime Operatives.

Two soldiers were also wounded from the clashes inside the main battle area on Wednesday night, according to Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of the Joint Task Force Ranao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The deaths of these two significantly reduced the ability of the remaining members of the Maute-ISIS to cause further harm and derail the ongoing return of the IDPs to the controlled barangays in the city,” Brawner said.

Also on Wednesday, barangay officials arrested an Indonesian national believed to have ties with the Maute Group. He was brought to Manila for further investigation.

READ: Suspected Maute-linked Indonesian held at Camp Crame

Despite the ongoing clearing operations in Marawi City, Brawner said rehabilitation efforts and normalization continue. /kga

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM