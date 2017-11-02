Koko says Roque may need not go through CA scrutiny

Incoming presidential spokesperson Harry Roque will no longer have to go through the scrutiny of the Commission on Appointments (CA) unlike other Cabinet secretaries, at least according to Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

“The Presidential spokesman in my opinion need not be confirmed anymore by the CA,” Pimentel said in a text message to reporters.

“Presidential spokesman like Presidential Legal Counsel and Executive Secretary should be 100% left to the discretion of the President,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential spokesman, unlike other Cabinet officials, does not run a department like the other secretaries, Pimentel pointed out.

Department officials go through the powerful commission composed of members from the lower and upper chambers before they can officially hold the government post.

President Rodrigo Duterte tapped Roque to replace former pastor and businessman Ernesto Abella as the presidential spokesperson.

Roque, the Kabayan Partylist and House deputy minority leader, will officially assume his post on Monday, Nov. 6. /jpv

RELATED STORY

Roque says legal background an advantage to ‘interpret’ Duterte

Roque: I won’t curse like Duterte but I’ll scream