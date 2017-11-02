Roque eyes ‘better-looking millennial’ as deputy spokesperson

Incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday said he was planning to tap a “better-looking” millennial to be his deputy.

“I want a millennial and I want someone better looking than me,” Roque revealed during his first Palace briefing.

Roque refused to disclose the identity of the person because he has yet to inform him.

He, however, said he was his former student and was about to take the bar examinations.

Roque, a Kabayan Partylist Representative, has taught law at the University of the Philippines College of Law.

He is set to take his oath on November 6. /cbb