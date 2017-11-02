Spokesperson Roque also wants to be Duterte’s adviser

Aside from taking the new post as presidential spokesman, Kabayan Partylist Representative Harry Roque said he also requested a concurrent position — an “advisory post” — from the President.

Roque disclosed this when asked over ABS-CBN News Channel on Thursday if he asked anything from President Rodrigo Duterte, who picked him to replace the outgoing spokesman, Ernesto Abella.

“Well, wala naman except that I asked for concurrent designation and that’s something I’d like the President to decide on,” he said.

“It’s a concurrent designation, not just a spokesman…” he added when pressed further.

Asked if the post he was asking would have its own staff , Roque said: “It will be an advisory post and I think it will add to my credibility as a spokesperson if I can go beyond just speaking for the President.”

Would he be advising the President about the government’s war on drugs?

“As I said, I’d rather wait,” the lawmaker said.

Roque, currently the Kabayan partylist representative and deputy minority leader in the House of Representatives, will assume his new post as Duterte’s spokesman on Monday, November 6. /cbb