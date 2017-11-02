MRT breakdowns greet passengers after All Saints’ Day break

Technical glitches plagued the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) again on Thursday, offloading thousands of passengers returning from a long All Saints’ Day holiday.

In its service status report, two MRT-3 trains bogged down after suffering from technical failures.

The first broke down due to automatic train protection (ATP) at 5:27 a.m., disembarking passengers at the Ayala northbound station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost three hours later, at 8:10 a.m., another train bogged down due to door failure, unloading passengers at the North Avenue southbound station.

MRT-3 train breakdowns have become a norm, an occurrence that happens even during holidays. Over the long All Saints’ Day break, trains failed four times from October 31 to November 1. /cbb