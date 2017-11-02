Woman killed, husband wounded in QC shooting

An hour before All Saints’ Day, a woman was shot dead while her husband was wounded in an attack in their home by unidentified men in Quezon City.

The police identified the victims as Myla and Randy Matore, 44 and 45 years old, respectively.

A report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, city police chief, said that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, two men knocked on the door of the couple’s home on Pilot Drive in Barangay Commonwealth, claiming they were from the barangay hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Myla answered the door, she was shot repeatedly.

Randy hid with their two young children but was wounded in the forehead as he tried to peek through a window.

He was taken to the hospital. Supt. Rossel Cejas, commander of the Batasan police station, said the attack was unlikely to be related to illegal drugs.

“The motive may probably be related to a grudge or their interaction with their neighbors,” he added. —Jhesset O. Enano