Tropical Depression ‘Ramil’ slightly intensifies

Tropical Depression Ramil slightly intensified as it traversed the Calamian Group of Islands, the state weather bureau said on Wednesday afternoon.

Signal No. 1 remained over northern Palawan including Calamian Group of Islands and Southern Occidental Mindoro, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

Ramil was last spotted 25 kilometers south of Coron, Palawan and has slowed down at 18 kilometers per hour westward.

The tropical cyclone has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 75 kph.

Residents with storm signals, as well as those in Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley and northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Island were alerted for possible flashfloods and landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are expected to have light to moderate with possible occasional heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of risky sea travel over areas under Signal No. 1 and the seaboards of northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon.