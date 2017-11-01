WalangPasok: List of class, work suspensions for Nov. 2

Some local government units and schools declared on Wednesday suspension of work and classes on Thursday, Nov. 2, in observance of the All Souls’ Day.

Cauayan City, Isabela, all work and classes

Tacloban City, Leyte, all work and classes

Ateneo De Davao University, all work and classes

Classes and work will resume for the rest of the country on Thursday, Nov. 2, as President Rodrigo Duterte’s holiday declaration only covered Oct. 31 as a nonworking day and Nov. 1 as a special nonworking holiday.

