Wednesday, November 1, 2017
#WalangPasok: List of class, work suspensions for Nov. 2

newsinfo / Nation
/ 05:01 PM November 01, 2017

Some local government units and schools declared on Wednesday  suspension of work and classes on Thursday, Nov. 2, in observance of the All Souls’ Day.

Cauayan City, Isabela, all work and classes

Tacloban City, Leyte, all work and classes

Ateneo De Davao University, all work and classes

Classes and work will resume for the rest of the country on Thursday, Nov. 2, as President Rodrigo Duterte’s holiday declaration only covered Oct. 31 as a nonworking day and Nov. 1 as a special nonworking holiday.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates. /atm

TAGS: class suspension, Undas 2017, walangpasok, Work suspension
