#WalangPasok: List of class, work suspensions for Nov. 2
Some local government units and schools declared on Wednesday suspension of work and classes on Thursday, Nov. 2, in observance of the All Souls’ Day.
Cauayan City, Isabela, all work and classes
Tacloban City, Leyte, all work and classes
Ateneo De Davao University, all work and classes
Classes and work will resume for the rest of the country on Thursday, Nov. 2, as President Rodrigo Duterte’s holiday declaration only covered Oct. 31 as a nonworking day and Nov. 1 as a special nonworking holiday.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates. /atm
