Traffic enforcer arrested for extortion in Quezon City

A traffic enforcer was nabbed in an entrapment operation by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) for extorting grease money from a bus operator, Radyo Inquirer reported on Wednesday.

Complainant Samsom Gargaritano, vice president for operations of HM Transport, Inc., said one of their units was involved in an accident last Oct. 23. The unit was impounded at the QCPD headquarters, Radyo Inquirer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gargaritano narrated that traffic police SPO3 Achilles Magat offered to fast-track the release of their bus unit and their driver’s license in exchange for P15,000.

The complainant asked authorities for help and in an entrapment operation on Tuesday night, Gargaritano turned over the money to Magat.

Right after this, operatives from QCPD DSOU arrested Magat, who repeatedly denied the allegations hurled at him.

But Senior Inspector Paterno Dumondon Jr. of DSOU said that based on their investigations, this was not the first time Magat extorted bribes, Radyo Inquirer added.

Dumondon said Magat would be charged with robbery extortion. /je