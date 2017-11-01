Roque says legal background an advantage to ‘interpret’ Duterte

Incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday said he “absolutely” understands the language of President Rodrigo Duterte because of his legal background.

“You know people find it strange but I absolutely do. I know what he’s saying,” Roque said in an interview with CNN Philippines when asked if he understands the President’s language.

Duterte’s former spokesman, Ernesto Abella, and even some of his Cabinet officials, had contradicted the President on some of his statements in previous instances.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for Roque, he said he would relay to the public Duterte’s statements, which were often misunderstood. He reiterated Duterte’s order to him to “stick to the truth.”

“Well, I was assured that I would have a direct line except that he doesn’t really carry his cellphone, it’s Secretary Bong Go. So when Bong Go is not with the President, there’s an aide with a phone that he usually uses. That’s why I said if I can have access to that number as well in case I need to verify something,” he said.

“You can’t be a spokesperson without knowing on very controversial issues what’s his position. Because I’m not entitled to have my own position outside of my principal,” he added.

Roque said one of the considerations in choosing him to be the President’s spokesman was his legal background.

READ: Harry Roque named Duterte’s spokesman

“Perhaps one of the reason why he expressed preference for me is I have a legal background and in any of these issues you need to understand the legal context of the President’s statement,” he said.

Duterte announced Roque’s appointment as his spokesman during the latters birthday celebration in Davao City on Friday night.

The President said he chose Roque to “carry my word in public” because they both have a “naughty mouth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the President’s remark saying they both have naughty mouth, Roques said, “I couldn’t disagree with that.”

READ: Roque: I won’t curse like Duterte but I’ll scream

“In fact I told him, Mr. President, I would be such a liability. I have an even worse temper than you and my language is not also as equally good as you,” he said.

Roque said the President responded, “Never mind, I have too many assets.”

Roque, a Kabayan Partylist Representative, will formally assume his post on November 6. /jpv