Senators ask public: Remember victims of ‘drug war’; have peaceful, uplifting All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day

Apart from visiting and praying for departed loved ones in this year’s All Saints’ Day, some senators urged the public to also remember those who died from the administration’s brutal war on drugs.

“Ngayon, hindi na lang natin inaalala ang mga namatay, kundi maging ang mga pinatay nating kapamilya at kababayan dahil sa madugong kampanya laban sa droga ng rehimeng Duterte,” Senator Leila De Lima said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Kabilang po dito ang 17 taong gulang na si Kian delos Santos, 19 taong gulang na si Carl Arnaiz, 14 na taong gulang na si Reynaldo de Guzman, at 15 taong gulang na si Charlie Jean Du at ang batang nasa kanyang sinapupunan,” she added.

Senators Grace Poe also and Sherwin Gatchalian also wished Filipinos a peaceful and safe commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Remembering our departed loved ones during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day is a long-standing tradition of the Filipino family. May this year’s observance serve as a fitting occasion to strengthen and affirm our family ties,” Poe said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Ibayong pag-iingat sa lahat ng bibisita sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay ngayong Undas. Isang mapayapang Araw ng mga Santo sa inyo! #Undas2017,” Gatchalian said in his Twitter post.

Senator Gregorio Honasan, meanwhile, encouraged the public to make this year’s remembrance of the dead meaningful and inspiring.

“A memorable, meaningful, and spiritually uplifting All Saint’s and All Soul’s Day to all. God bless and Godspeed,” Honasan said in a Twitter post.

