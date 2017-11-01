Wednesday, November 1, 2017
newsinfo / Metro

No holiday for MRT-3 glitch; commuters offloaded anew

/ 08:52 AM November 01, 2017

MRT-3 / FILE PHOTO

A train of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) suffered a technical hiccup early morning of rainy All Saints’ Day and offloaded passengers again.

According to a service report, a southbound train unloaded its passengers at Quezon Avenue station at 8:23 a.m. due to a technical problem.

This is the third recorded train malfunction since Monday, October 30.   /kga

TAGS: All Saints’ Day, commute, MRT, Train, Transportation
