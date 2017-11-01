Frat leader says preexisting heart condition killed Atio

Alleged Aegis Juris fraternity leader Arvin Balag claimed that it was not hazing that killed University of Santo Tomas law freshman Horacio Castillo III but his preexisting heart condition.

In a sworn statement submitted by his lawyer to the Department of Justice on Monday, Balag refuted the murder and hazing charges against him by arguing that Castillo could not have died of hazing because he did not suffer multiple organ failure.

Similar defense

His defense echoed that of fraternity brod and co-accused John Paul Solano who brought a lifeless Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital in Manila on Sept. 17 after the alleged hazing rites held at the fraternity library near the UST campus in Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balag, who is detained at the Senate on contempt charges, said the medico legal report submitted by the Manila Police District “did not make any finding that Atio (Castillo) died of cardiac arrest due to hazing.”

Without any finding on the cause of death, “it shall not and will not be legally tenable to hold me criminally liable for (hazing) and/or murder,” he added.

Balag pointed out that the medico legal-report indicated that Castillo’s heart was enlarged, which meant the victim had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Citing the American Heart Association website, he said that persons with HCM have a higher risk of heart failure.

Castillo’s parents, however, have denied that their son had a heart condition, stressing that he played football in college.

Negative for kidney injuries

Balag further pointed out that the medico-legal report showed that Castillo’s kidneys were normal, thus negating any suspicion that he died due to hazing.

Had Castillo been subjected to hazing, the victim should have suffered “some degree of kidney injury,” he added.

Another Aegis Juris member, Marc Anthony Ventura, turned government witness on Oct. 25 and admitted that he and 23 others participated in the hazing rites which led to Castillo’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 37 fraternity trustees and members have been charged by the police and Castillo’s parents with conspiracy to murder, violation of the antihazing law and obstruction of justice.