Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Duterte: Let independent agencies probe my son, son-in-law

/ 11:26 PM October 31, 2017
Rodrigo Duterte - 31 October 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a press briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, shortly after arriving in Davao City from his two-day visit to Japan. (Photo from an RTVM video)

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he would let independent agencies probe the drug smuggling and corruption allegations against his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and his son-in-law, Manases Carpio.

“Who would believe if I investigate my son and my son-in-law? Ikaw? Can you investigate your mother and father? I leave it to the independent agencies,” Duterte said in a press briefing in Davao City after arriving from a two-day official visit to Japan.

The President’s remarks came after Sen. Leila de Lima, who’s in jail on drug charges, called on Duterte to go after “real druglords” who are apparently “living right inside under his own household.”

Duterte’s son and his son-in-law were implicated during a Senate hearing on a case involving a P6.4-billion drug shipment that slipped past the Bureau of Customs last May.

The two were also accused of having dubious deals with a certain Davao Group operating at the Customs. /atm

