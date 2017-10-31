Tuesday, October 31, 2017
newsinfo / Regions

Duterte: Female soldiers who fought in Marawi already on HK holiday

/ 10:38 PM October 31, 2017
SUPPORT UNIT Capt. Jovy Buclat says she finds the work of her 13 men significant in the mission to rid Marawi City of Islamic State-inspired terrorists. —DIVINA SUSON

Capt. Jovy Buclat (left), commander of the Forward Support Company of the Armor Maintenance Battalion of the Mechanized Infantry Division, were among the women soldiers who were deployed in Marawi City. (Photo by DIVINA SUSON / Inquirer Mindanao)

The female soldiers who fought in the five-month Marawi siege were already on an all-expense paid trip to Hong Kong, President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday night.

“They are already there,” Duterte said when a reporter asked about his promised Hong Kong vacation to the female soldiers.

He said budget airline Cebu Pacific paid for their airfare while he took care of their allowances.

The President did not disclose the date the soldiers left for Hong Kong and how long they would stay there.

He had earlier promised a Hong Kong vacation for the female soldiers who fought for the liberation of Marawi when he visited the frontlines of the besieged city in September. /atm

