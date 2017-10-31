Bomb threats hit 3 Batangas courts

Three courts in Batangas were targeted by pranksters on Monday, warning that bombs have been planted in their buildings.

Police searched the courts but found no bomb.

Rosalie Bituin, Assistant Prosecutor of the Regional Trial Court Branch 87 in Rosario town, said she received a text message that said “Patanga Tanga ang bantay nyo sa court nataniman na ng bomba hindi pa alam magsamasama kaung sumabog dyn,” a police report from Batangas said.

Fiscal Alvin Landicho of RTC Branch 86 in Taal also received a bomb threat through a text message, saying that an explosive was planted in the building.

The third incident happened before noon when Maillen Badillo, court interpreter from the Batangas Provincial Hall of Justice, received a bomb threat through a text message. They later sought police for investigation.

The motive of the threats has yet to be determined by authorities. The areas were later cleared from threat, police said.