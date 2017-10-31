Duterte sends flowers to graves of former presidents, but none for Marcos

President Rodrigo Duterte apparently did not send flowers to the grave of his “idol,” the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig.

But, as early as the morning of Tuesday, the eve of All Saints’ Day, wreaths bearing the name of Duterte were already in place at the graves of former Presidents Elpidio Quirino, Diosdado Macapagal, and Carlos Garcia.

There was a wreath beside Marcos’s grave – from former President and current Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

Interviewed by the Inquirer, one of the soldiers posted on Marcos’s grave said there were no other wreaths for the former president yet.

“Baka bukas, baka ihahabol,” he said.

Among the chief exeuctives buried at the Presidents Section in the middle of Libingan, Marcos’s grave had the most number of visitors.

Young and old people stopped by and took selfies.

A woman asked no one in particular what the hand signal of Marcos was, which was the victory sign.

A man replied: “Okay lang na gawin yung hand sign ni Duterte kay Marcos.”

The woman settled for two clenched fists.

On Nov. 18, 2016, the late strongman’s remains were interred at the heroes’ cemetery, having been transported from Batac, his hometown in Ilocos Norte, after getting the nod of the Supreme Court.

Duterte himself promised the burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying that it would “promote national healing.”

He also called Marcos “the brightest president” and said the dictator’s martial law years were “very good,” despite the widespread human rights abuses reported.

By noon, at least 8,000 people had already flocked at Libingan, with almost 2,000 cars inside.

Military troops and police offiers were patrolling the area.

Cars needed to be inspected at the entrance before they could pass through the gates.

For families who wish to inquire about the graves of their loved ones, a command center was set up at Bulwagan ng Bayani near the Presidents Section. /atm