4 killed in Quezon road accidents

LUCENA CITY – Two pedestrians, one motorcycle rider and one car driver were killed in two separate road accidents in Quezon province on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Jun Balilo, Macalelon town police chief, said Medardo Valdez Jr., 21, was driving his motorcycle with backrider Lolito Quitana, 17, along the Bondoc Peninsula highway when their vehicle hit Jun-Jun Tan, 36, and Jerry Pereyra, 50, who were both walking in Barangay (village) Taguin in Macalelon around 8 p.m.

Police said Valdez, Tan and Pereyra died while being taken to Gumaca hospital and Rural Health Unit in Macalelon while Quitana only sustained injuries.

“The pedestrians were really hit hard by the motorcycle,” Balilo said in a phone interview.

Balilo said Valdez was “slightly drunk” at the time of the accident.

In Lucena City, a car driver died instantly after his vehicle collided with a Bicol-bound trailer truck at the bridge along the diversion road in Barangay Ibabang Dupay around 6:30 a.m.

Police report said the victim Aljohn Goce, 22, was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer when the vehicle accidentally collided (not side swept as police initially reported) with an incoming cargo trailer being driven by one Ruel Orendain.

Police report yesterday identified Ariz Ivan Llanora as the victim but Supt. Maclang explained that since the victim died on the spot, the investigators presumed that he was the registered owner of the vehicle based from the recovered papers of the car. The registered owner Llanora appeared at the police station and corrected the report. /je