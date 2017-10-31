LOOK: Manila North Cemetery ‘home’ to past presidents, ‘Da King’
Aside from being one of the oldest and largest burial grounds in Metro Manila, the Manila North Cemetery also serves as the final resting place for prominent personalities in the country.
These key figures included former Philippine Presidents like Sergio Osmeña, Ramon Magsaysay, and Manuel Roxas.
Filipino film icon and actor Ronald Allan Poe, famously known as Fernando Poe Jr. or “Da King”, also rests in this 54-hectare graveyard.
The Manila North Cemetery, situated alongside Bonifacio Avenue, was established in 1904. /kga
