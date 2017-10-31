Tuesday, October 31, 2017
LOOK: Manila North Cemetery 'home' to past presidents, 'Da King'

LOOK: Manila North Cemetery ‘home’ to past presidents, ‘Da King’

02:26 PM October 31, 2017

Aside from being one of the oldest and largest burial grounds in Metro Manila, the Manila North Cemetery also serves as the final resting place for prominent personalities in the country.

These key figures included former Philippine Presidents like Sergio Osmeña, Ramon Magsaysay, and Manuel Roxas.

Tomb of former President Sergio Osmeña at the Manila North Cemetery. INQUIRER.net / Pathricia Ann V. Roxas

Tomb of former President Ramon Magsaysay at the Manila North Cemetery. INQUIRER.net / Pathricia Ann V. Roxas

Tomb of former President Manuel Roxas at the Manila North Cemetery. INQUIRER.net / Pathricia Ann V. Roxas

Filipino film icon and actor Ronald Allan Poe, famously known as Fernando Poe Jr. or “Da King”, also rests in this 54-hectare graveyard.

Tomb of Philippine film icon Ronald Allan Poe, famously known as Fernando Poe Jr. or “Da King”, at the Manila North Cemetery. INQUIRER.net / Pathricia Ann V. Roxas

The Manila North Cemetery, situated alongside Bonifacio Avenue, was established in 1904.  /kga

