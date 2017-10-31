Zubiri dismisses as pathetic Balag’s counter-affidavit

Pathetic.

This was the response of Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri to Aegis Juris officer Arvin Balag who claimed that there was no evidence University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III died due to hazing.

“I have only one word to describe Arvin Balag and his counter-affidavit . . . . Pathetic,” Zubiri said in a statement on Tuesday.

In his counter-affidavit submitted before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday, Balag said there was no witness to show “abuse of superior strength” against Castillo, who died in an apparent hazing by Aegis Juris fraternity members last Sept. 17.

Balag is currently detained at the Senate’s detention facility after he was cited for contempt when he repeatedly refused to confirm during a Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing last Oct. 18 if he was the “grand praefectus” or leader of the fraternity.

Aside from murder and violation of the anti-hazing law, Balag is also facing charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. /jpv

